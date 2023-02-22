Malcolm X's daughters to file $100M suit against NYPD, FBI, other agencies in killing of civil rights leader

The family of slain civil rights figure Malcom X have announced their intent to file a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit against the NYPD and other government agencies, asserting that the agencies were involved in a conspiracy to kill the civil rights leader.

The family's attorney, Ben Crump, announced the filing of “a notice of claim with intent to sue” against the FBI, CIA, NYPD and New York City District Attorney. The notice is required before suing certain government agencies.

The announcement came during a news conference Tuesday at The Malcom X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial Education Center in Manhattan, the site where the iconic figure was slain 58 years ago to the day. Crump said government agencies had fraudulently withheld evidence that would have cleared the men convicted in the killing of Malcom X. The two men have been exonerated and received compensation, he said.

"Government agencies were involved in the conspiracy to kill Malcom X," Crump said.

His co-counsel, Raymond Hamlin, said "We have government actors involved in concealing evidence. What was their reason to withhold it, if not because they were involved."

The NYPD and New York City District Attorney Office said they had no comment on the notice to sue. The FBI, CIA and Justice Department did not immediately respond to inquiries.

Crump said the family of the slain figure also deserved compensation.

“If the government compensated the two gentlemen wrongly convicted of the assassination of Malcom X with tens of millions of dollars, then where is the compensation for the daughters who suffered the most from the assassination of Malcom X?”

Crumb added, "It's not just about the trigger men, but those who conspired with the trigger men to kill a 39-year old father. "

Two of Malcom X's daughters were present during the news conference. One daughter, Ilyasah Shabbaz, was 2-years-old when the slaying occurred.

"On Feb. 21, 1965, my mother came here excited to see her husband. … She walked in happy. She walked out shattered," she said.

Her family is seeking justice, she said, "for a young man, only 39-years-old, who gave his life for human rights."

She was joined by her sister, Qubilah Shabbaz, who was 4-years-old when the assassination occurred.

Two men accused of slaying Malcom X — Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam — were exonerated in 2021 and received a $36 million settlement from lawsuits filed against the city and the state of New York.

Then-Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance cited "newly discovered evidence and the failure to disclose exculpatory evidence."

Ilyasah Shabbaz, said, "We want justice served for our father."

With AP