Man arrested in carjacking, kidnapping

A 58-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged with carjacking a minivan in the Bronx Saturday with a 3-year-old still inside, NYPD police said.

Joseph Fuscaldo of 6 St. Nicholas Terrace, Manhattan, was charged with assault, robbery, kidnapping, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.

The boy was found unharmed shortly after the incident, and the minivan was recovered a few blocks away.

The boy's mother told police that she parked her vehicle Saturday in front of her flower shop in the Fordham neighborhood and was walking around to the passenger side when a man entered the van and began to drive off.

With her son still in the vehicle, the mother, Lucila Saaveda, said she jumped in front of the minivan to try to stop it, but failed, as the car continued, police said. Saaveda suffered a broken leg, police said.