Man in Central Park killed when tree branch falls

A 56-year-old man was killed in Central Park Thursday when a snow-laden branch fell on him.

Two other trees fell along the park's Fifth Avenue edge, one onto a city bus, said Parks Commissioner Adrian Benepe.

Benepe said the combination of wind, wet snow and saturated ground was bad for trees. Trees were down in Riverside and Van Cortlandt parks as well as Central Park, he said.

The unidentified man killed in Central Park was found by a passerby about 3:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. - AP