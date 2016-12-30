Man shot, killed standing outside Bronx bodega, NYPD says

Police say a 27-year-old man standing outside a Bronx bodega was shot to death by another man wearing a black hooded jacket.

Officials believe Kareem Moye was the intended target of a gunman who said nothing as he opened fire early Friday morning.

They say no words were exchanged between the two before shots were fired.

Investigators have recovered a handgun nearby but no arrests have been made.

They say Moye has been arrested 26 total times on assault, robbery and other charges. They say 12 of those arrests are sealed.

There was no working number for Moye's family at their listed address.