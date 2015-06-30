Manhattan man arraigned on JFK terror threat charges, Queens DA says

A Manhattan man who police and prosecutors said phoned in several threats of violence -- including setting off bombs -- into Kennedy Airport recently was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats, law enforcement authorities said.

Philip Ngom, 64, of W. 116th Street was being held on $750,000 bail after he was arraigned Saturday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Deborah Stevens Modica on charges of falsely reporting an incident and making a terroristic threat, said Queens District Attorney Richard Brown.

If convicted, Ngom faces up to seven years in prison. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

"When the threat of a bomb is reported, law enforcement must respond promptly and effectively -- as they did following every single call the defendant is alleged to have made -- in order to protect the public," Brown said, in a news release.

The case was investigated by Port Authority Police Department Dets. John Reilly and Shawn Russell, under the supervision of Lt. John Ryan, Capt. Hugh Johnson and Chief Matthew Wilson.

Prosecutors said that Ngom made as many as 11 calls threatening acts of violence over the course of 16 days, including planting chemical bombs and/or explosives containing nails at Kennedy Airport.

On June 18 alone, Ngom is alleged to have made two calls, one during which he stated that he had three chemical bombs in a BMW and would drive the vehicle to Kennedy Airport.

"I am going to kill a lot of people at the airport today," police said he said. "It's a pleasure to kill."

The same day he called again and said, "Muslims are on their way to place a bomb at JFK today," authorities said. Ngom is due back in court on July 10.