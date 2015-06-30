Mayor Bill de Blasio, family head west for vacation

Mayor Bill de Blasio and his family are headed west for a vacation, leaving Tuesday night after a busy week that included a final $78.5 billion city budget and the end of the legislative session in Albany.

De Blasio, his wife, Chirlane McCray, and their children, Chiara, 20, and Dante, 17, will travel to undisclosed points in the Southwest and western United States, the mayor's office said Monday. Their eight-day family vacation will coincide with the Fourth of July holiday.

De Blasio has planned no public events during his trip.

He will not be accompanied by mayoral aides but will have a security detail with him, de Blasio spokeswoman Karen Hinton said. All trip costs other than security will be covered by the de Blasios themselves, she said.

The first lady will not bring her security detail, Hinton said.

First Deputy Mayor Anthony Shorris is to manage the city's day-to-day operations while de Blasio is gone, and the mayor will participate in daily check-ins by phone to the senior administration officials.

The de Blasio family traveled for eight days to Italy last year, with public events with Italian dignitaries. The mayor had delayed his departure to address the July 17 police-involved death of Staten Island man Eric Garner.

De Blasio leaves for the west after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and Albany lawmakers wrapped their session overnight Thursday. State leaders extended a real estate tax abatement program with adjustments largely in line with de Blasio's request that affordable housing be required, but they rebuffed his push for permanent mayoral control, granting him one year, and did not strengthen rent control to the extent de Blasio had sought.

De Blasio Monday at an unrelated event in Brooklyn cited "real progress" on 421-a, but continued to hedge on the overall outcome of his agenda.

"I'll have more to say about the Albany session in the days ahead," he said.