NYC Mayor Eric Adams proposes $109.4B budget for coming fiscal year

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced a...

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced a proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year of $109.4 billion. Credit: TNS/Ed Reed

By Matthew Chayes

Mayor Eric Adams is proposing to spend $109.4 billion for New York City’s budget in the upcoming fiscal year, citing “better-than-expected tax revenues” and reduced spending on foreign migrants in reversing some of his threatened cuts.

Tax revenue “has been revised up” by $1.3 billion in the current fiscal year and $1.6 billion in the next one, Adams said in a speech delivered Tuesday in the City Hall Blue Room.

There are still some cuts, but the police, fire and sanitation departments were exempted “to protect public safety and cleanliness,” along with libraries and certain other programs.

Last week, Adams’ budget office reduced expected costs of food and shelter for the tens of thousands of migrants down to just over $10 billion from about $12 billion.

Still, Adams reiterated the warning about the fiscal impact he’s been sounding for months about the migrant crisis, which has seen 170,000 people who crossed into the United States pass through the city’s homeless shelter system since April 2022.

