Reports: Mayor Eric Adams says municipal workers can relent to ICE

Mayor Eric Adams has granted New York City municipal workers latitude to relent to federal immigration enforcers, despite sanctuary-city laws prohibiting almost all cooperation absent a judicial warrant, according to published reports.

The carve-out instructs workers who "reasonably feel threatened" to allow federal agents, who are searching for those in the United States illegally, into public schools, homeless shelters, hospitals and other city facilities and to provide the information demanded by agents.

Under city law dating back over a decade, employees must refuse to cooperate with immigration enforcers and instead notify higher-ups.

But under Adams’ directive, which also instructs city hospital workers not to help a patient avoid capture by immigration enforcers, there are new exceptions.

"If, at any time, you reasonably feel threatened or fear for your safety or the safety of others around you, you should give the officer the information they have asked for ... or let them enter the site," according to the provision of the directive, which was reported by The New York Daily News.

President Donald Trump has promised to carry out the largest deportation operation in American history, and his border czar, Thomas Homan, has threatened to prosecute sanctuary-city officials who "knowingly harbor" those in the country illegally.

Adams spokeswoman Kayla Mamelak declined Thursday evening to provide a copy of the directive but she did not deny it had been issued.

"We are responsible for safeguarding the well-being of our city staff, which is why we have directed city employees not to put themselves in harm’s way during federal immigration enforcement interactions," she said in a text message. "Employees are advised to contact their legal counsel in such situations and to avoid verbal or physical altercations, as this could compromise their safety and hinder critical city services."

She did not say whether municipal workers should retain their own lawyers or whether the city would be provide the reimbursement.

Newsday reported in November that Adams’ administration, pursuant to city law, had so far that year rejected 99% of federal immigration enforcers’ inquiries about immigrants who have been arrested, locked up or were otherwise under scrutiny by the city.

Since spring 2022, more than 220,000 foreign migrants have come to New York City, some bused by red states in protest of former President Joe Biden’s border policies. Adams at first welcomed migrants — literally — but became less hospitable as their numbers swelled. He has said he welcomes stricter immigration enforcement by the Trump administration against migrants accused of or convicted of crimes.

Adams, who is under federal indictment for corruption, has refused to criticize Trump publicly and has been praising him for months. Trump has said he is considering pardoning Adams, and his new staff at the U.S. Department of Justice are reportedly considering dropping the criminal case altogether.