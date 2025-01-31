New York City Mayor Eric Adams, back from seclusion, says he won't resign

Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday emerged from seclusion, following days of what his office said was convalescing from an undisclosed medical malady, and affirmed that he wouldn’t be resigning despite rumors swirling to the contrary. Hosting an annual interfaith breakfast, held at the New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue, Adams rejected social-media speculation that there have been negotiations with federal prosecutors that he would plead guilty to corruption charges and in exchange for no jail time would quit the mayoralty by week’s end. “Who started the stupid rumor that I was stepping down on Friday? Are you out of your mind?” Adams said. Earlier Thursday, he attended a breakfast for a private foundation that gives money to the NYPD. In September, Adams was indicted on charges that he traded free luxury travel from foreign sources and campaign contributions from foreign sources in exchange for municipal favors and other benefits. He pleaded not guilty and has consistently said he wouldn't step down but "step up." Word Wednesday that Adams was feeling better dovetailed with an anonymously sourced article published by The New York Times that President Donald Trump’s Justice Department was in talks with Manhattan federal prosecutors to drop the criminal case. Adams has been praising, and defending, Trump for months, and Adams said earlier in January that he would not criticize Trump in public, a break with Adams’ past practice. Trump has said that he thinks Adams was prosecuted for criticizing Joe Biden's handling of the migrant crisis, and Trump has said he would consider a pardon. Among those who had speculated publicly this week about the resignation was 2013 mayoral candidate Sal Albanese, who posted on the platform X that he said what he had heard. Albanese declined to comment Thursday beyond his X posts. Since Sunday, Adams had avoided public events due to what his office said was Adams not “feeling his best” and the consequent need for “numerous doctors’ appointments and medical tests.” No details have been forthcoming about what Adams was sick with, or what tests he underwent, or what types of doctors he saw. Adams said he was used to being “criticized all my life.” “Let me tell you why people are angry. Because finally one of you is in charge of the city. Finally. This is why they're angry. Nothing special about me,” Adams said. “There's nothing great about me, I'm an ordinary, dyslexic, hardworking, blue-collar mayor, and those who have been in power for years, that denied you, have to deal with the fact we are now in charge.” Early in the speech, several in attendance held a sign a loft: “MR. MAYOR: SHOW MERCY TO OUR IMMIGRANT FRIENDS!”

Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday emerged from seclusion, following days of what his office said was convalescing from an undisclosed medical malady, and affirmed that he wouldn’t be resigning despite rumors swirling to the contrary.

Hosting an annual interfaith breakfast, held at the New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue, Adams rejected social-media speculation that there have been negotiations with federal prosecutors that he would plead guilty to corruption charges and in exchange for no jail time would quit the mayoralty by week’s end.

“Who started the stupid rumor that I was stepping down on Friday? Are you out of your mind?” Adams said.

Earlier Thursday, he attended a breakfast for a private foundation that gives money to the NYPD.

In September, Adams was indicted on charges that he traded free luxury travel from foreign sources and campaign contributions from foreign sources in exchange for municipal favors and other benefits. He pleaded not guilty and has consistently said he wouldn't step down but "step up."

Sign up for the Breaking News newsletter Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Word Wednesday that Adams was feeling better dovetailed with an anonymously sourced article published by The New York Times that President Donald Trump’s Justice Department was in talks with Manhattan federal prosecutors to drop the criminal case.

Adams has been praising, and defending, Trump for months, and Adams said earlier in January that he would not criticize Trump in public, a break with Adams’ past practice. Trump has said that he thinks Adams was prosecuted for criticizing Joe Biden's handling of the migrant crisis, and Trump has said he would consider a pardon.

Among those who had speculated publicly this week about the resignation was 2013 mayoral candidate Sal Albanese, who posted on the platform X that he said what he had heard. Albanese declined to comment Thursday beyond his X posts.

Since Sunday, Adams had avoided public events due to what his office said was Adams not “feeling his best” and the consequent need for “numerous doctors’ appointments and medical tests.”

No details have been forthcoming about what Adams was sick with, or what tests he underwent, or what types of doctors he saw.

Adams said he was used to being “criticized all my life.”

“Let me tell you why people are angry. Because finally one of you is in charge of the city. Finally. This is why they're angry. Nothing special about me,” Adams said. “There's nothing great about me, I'm an ordinary, dyslexic, hardworking, blue-collar mayor, and those who have been in power for years, that denied you, have to deal with the fact we are now in charge.”

Early in the speech, several in attendance held a sign a loft: “MR. MAYOR: SHOW MERCY TO OUR IMMIGRANT FRIENDS!”