Mayor Adams: Canceled April NYPD academy class back on

April’s canceled NYPD academy class will be held after all, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday, citing higher-than-expected tax revenue and cuts to migrant services.

The class, of 600 new recruits, is expected to graduate in October, at a cost of about $41.8 billion in the coming fiscal year. There are three additional police classes also set to graduate this year. Those hadn’t been canceled. Neither the NYPD nor Adams' office responded to an inquiry asking how would-be recruits could find out about starting the academy.

Adams also announced that the additional cash would mean restoration of the so-called fifth firefighter at 20 FDNY engine companies> He also said certain other cuts won’t be made to the FDNY.

Late last year, Adams announced that among the across-the-board cuts to city agencies, the April NYPD class would be canceled and fewer firefighters would be on duty at 20 firehouses. Adams reversed those cuts Wednesday.

Also Wednesday, the Adams administration lowered its cost estimate for providing room and board to tens of thousands of foreign migrants through the coming fiscal year.

Since August, the administration has been estimating the cost at about $12 billion. But on Wednesday, Adams’ budget chief, Jacques Jiha, put the revised cost at just over $10 billion.

Adams said the city has been cutting migrant costs, which include food, laundry, housing and facilities cleaning, at over 200 sites where about 70,000 migrants still live.

The administration did not itemize the cost reduction.

But in general, Adams said, “We looked at how much we were paying in food, we brought in some good partners, and we’re gonna bring down the cost.”

The mayor, who has said he generally avoids eating animal products, said the administration wants to simplify menus and ensure there’s no food waste.

“Taking away certain items like cheese on hamburgers is a difference,” Adams said. “I hope it was vegan cheese on the hamburger.”