Media exec picked to head schools to greet kids

The publishing executive set to take over the nation’s largest school system greeted Bronx children a day after clearing a final hurdle to becoming chancellor.

Hearst Magazines chairwoman Cathie Black said she was excited about the job as she smiled and said hello to elementary students and parents.

Black joined Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday as she prepares to take over from outgoing chancellor Joel Klein. It was her first public appearance since her appointment was announced.

State law requires chancellors to have education experience. But on Monday, the state granted her a waiver to bypass that requirement.