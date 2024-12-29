NYPD: Merrick woman struck, killed by cab on Queens sidewalk

A Merrick woman was killed and two others were injured after a taxicab collided with another vehicle in Queens, jumped a curb and struck the victims on a sidewalk, the NYPD said.

Vidya Dookran Franco, 51, was hit about 3:10 a.m. Saturday by the taxi, a Toyota RAV4, on a sidewalk near 115th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard, according to the police.

Franco suffered severe body trauma and was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital, police said.

Two male pedestrians, 44 and 49, were also hit by the cab and transported to the hospital. Both were in stable condition, the NYPD said Sunday.

The fatal crash occurred when the Toyota, being driven by a 23-year-old male, collided with a Honda Accord, at 115th Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard. After the initial crash, the Toyota mounted the curb and struck the pedestrians, police said.

Sign up for the Breaking News newsletter Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made, the NYPD said.