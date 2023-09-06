1,000 migrants to get another shelter — in vacant office building in Long Island City, Queens

A 16th barracks-style shelter is opening to house foreign migrants arriving in New York City — this one in Long Island City, Queens — officials announced Wednesday.

The shelter — a vacant office building at 47-11 Austell Place, with room for almost 1,000 men to eat, sleep and bathe — is expected to reach capacity by next week, said the city's housing commissioner, Adolfo Carrión Jr.

Since April 2022, over 112,300 migrants have arrived in the city, half of whom are living in city-provided housing such as shelters and hotel rooms. Most are from Latin America, according to Mayor Eric Adams' office.

The city has been struggling to handle the surge of migrants into the city, opening over 200 sites to house them and comply with a decades-old and unique-in-the-nation mandate to provide a place to sleep for whoever needs one.

“Before, it was kind of, the right to shelter, and what’s going on in New York City, was, like, our little secret. Now the whole globe knows that if you go to New York City, we’re gonna do what we always do, right? We have a big heart," said Anne Willams-Isom, the Adams deputy overseeing the crisis response.

"We have compassion. We’re gonna take care of people. You’re gonna get a hotel room. You’re gonna get school, open arms, and while we love that and we are so proud of that, I think in a way it’s being used against us. And I am frustrated by that. And I would like some help about that. And I would like to kind of slow down what’s happening at the front door a little bit," Willams-Isom said.

“The front door” is how the administration has sometimes referred to the U.S. border.

Among the city locations housing migrants are the 16 barracks-style sites, including at the Creedmoor mental hospital near the Queens-Nassau border and Randalls Island in the East River.

Adams has sought — almost entirely unsuccessfully — to place migrants elsewhere in the state, including in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Dozens of municipalities, including some on Long Island, have passed emergency orders barring the city from relocating migrants into those jurisdictions.

Newsday reported in June that very few of the migrants are likely to be granted asylum — the bar is high under U.S. law — but that an unknown number will stay in the United States anyway.