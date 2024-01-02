Migrant buses skirting NYC executive order by going to N.J.

Charter bus operators are circumventing New York City's new order restricting foreign migrants' arrivals — by leaving them in New Jersey with a transit ticket into the city, Mayor Eric Adams’ chief counsel said Tuesday.

At a news conference, Adams said he wants surrounding municipalities in the metropolitan area to enact their own orders restricting migrant drop offs.

“Everyone that has that train line that leads into the city, everyone that has — the municipalities around us — they should do the same EO,” Adams said, using an abbreviation for executive order.

Since spring 2022, almost 160,000 migrants, mostly from Latin America but also from other regions, have arrived in the city, straining social services and costing an estimated $12 billion by the upcoming fiscal year. Newsday reported in June that most migrants will not file for asylum, few of those who do will be granted it, and an unknown number will stay in the United States illegally.

Asked whether Nassau would enact an order restricting migrant drop-offs, county spokesman Chris Boyle provided a written statement from the county executive, Bruce Blakeman, saying: “It is not necessary as Nassau County is not a sanctuary county.”

Boyle did not respond to a follow-up question asking whether the drop-offs are in any way restricted in the county.

Michael Martino, a spokesman for Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Adams's order, which he signed last week, requires at least 32 hours’ notice before a drop off and restricts timing to between 8:30 a.m. and noon on weekdays.

The buses are largely the brainchild of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who began sending migrants crossing the southern U.S. border to sanctuary cities such as New York and Chicago in protest of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

Lisa Zornberg, Adams’ chief counsel, on Tuesday called Texas’ bus caravans “bonkers,” for not coordinating with the city.

In a year-end roundup, Abbott's office announced that Texas had bused over 33,600 migrants to New York City since August 2022.