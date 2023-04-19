Asylum-seeking migrants in NYC need work permits, Mayor Eric Adams says

Too few work permits are being issued for the tens of thousands of asylum-seeking migrants being bused to New York City, and "a substantial number" of the migrants are working illegally off the books and being exploited, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday in urging the Biden administration to speed up the permits.

"We've made it almost a black market for workers," Adams said, adding: "Let's be honest with ourselves. Some of them are doing jobs off the books; they're being placed in probably terrible working environments;, they're unable to pay into the tax base that they would like to do."

Adams says he doesn't know how many of the migrants have gotten work permits.

Since last year, governors of border states have been busing migrants to New York City and other Democratic-led cities — in protest of President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

Migrants who crossed the border from Mexico into Texas arrive by bus at Manhattan's Port Authority stattion in August. Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

Meanwhile, the projected cost to New York taxpayers for handling the migrant crisis continues to rise, he said.

It's now expected to be $2.9 billion for the upcoming fiscal year — it was said to be $2 billion in January — plus $1.4 billion so far, Adams said.

An additional 200 migrants arrive in New York City each day — and there are 55,300 who have arrived since last spring, said Anne Williams-Isom, Adams' deputy mayor overseeing health and human services.

In order to qualify for asylum in the U.S., an immigrant must prove past persecution, or a well-founded fear for future persecution, based on a protected ground covered by the law, such as race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group.

Under the Biden administration, most applicants for asylum are denied.

In fiscal year 2021, 37% were granted, up from 29% the year before, under President Donald Trump, according to the TRAC data research center at Syracuse University.

Those figures exclude immigrants who don't go through the process by filing for asylum. The center's analysis said a claim could take more than four years — and news reports say the backlog is even longer no.

Check back for updates on this story.