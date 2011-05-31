Missing Selden man's body found in river

Authorities say boaters have found the body of a Long Island man who drowned after being thrown from a raft on the Delaware River last weekend.

Joe Hinkes, a chief ranger for the National Park Service, tells the Times Herald-Record of Middletown that the body of the 71-year-old from Selden was found Monday afternoon near Dingmans Ferry, Pa., about 25 miles downriver from where the man went into the water while rafting Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the man, whose name hasn’t been released, was thrown from an inflatable raft as it hit a wave in a section of rapids. Divers from the National Park Service and dive teams from New York and Pennsylvania searched the river for two days.

The man wasn’t wearing a life jacket. Officials say he was rafting with his wife and a friend, who were rescued by passing boaters.