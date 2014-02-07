Morgan Curtis talks about what's underneath it all

What do you do when your mother is a highly revered talent in the fashion industry? Follow in her footsteps. That is exactly what native New Yorker Morgan Curtis did. Daughter of established designer Jill Stuart and director/producer Ron Curtis, she set her sights high. After graduating from Cornell University and attending Central Saint Martin’s, Curtis began designing for the Jill Stuart brand in 2009. After receiving success from her series of doll paintings (a talent that started as a hobby), she combined her two biggest passions: illustration and lingerie. For Resort 2014, Morgan Lane was born featuring lingerie and sleepwear. Morgan Lane brought to life a doll illustration by Curtis named Lanie: playful, enchanting, seductive, and mischievous. Curtis created unique packaging, embroideries, and a custom lace using the signature Lanie image. Here she chats with us about her life, her style, and what to wear for Valentine’s Day.

KKB: Why did you decide to start with lingerie?

MC: I have been obsessed with lingerie for as long as I can remember. I love all the delicate detail that goes into it and how personal it is.

KKB: Can you tell us about your art work?

MC: I started with oil paintings when I was 15; almost always painting the female figure. My latest project was a series of large scale doll paintings. I used these paintings as inspiration for the Morgan Lane muse, a doll named Lanie. My illustrations of her appear on the packaging, my website, in prints and embroideries, and even as a novelty lace on the bras. I wanted to do something that had never been done before - combine art and lingerie.

KKB: Is it hard following in the footsteps of a famous mother/ fashion designer?

MC: It is wonderful, I feel incredibly lucky to have grown up learning from her every day. She is my best friend and biggest inspiration.

KKB: What is the most challenging aspect of designing lingerie?

MC: Fit! No girl has the same body. I spend an enormous amount of time working on fit so that every piece is flattering and wearable for every shape.

KKB: Is black the new black in lingerie?

MC: I love black, it is a classic. But I think the ‘new black’ comes with a little twist like a hint of pale yellow. Next collection, hint hint!

KKB: Why is there a stigma against girls who don¹t match their bras to their panties?

MC: [Laughs] I have nothing against a little mismatching. But there is just something about the way you feel when you know you have a complete set on -- like your head is on straight and you have a bit more confidence. When I am matching underneath, I know I at least did something right that day.

KKB: Lace or cotton?

MC: A cotton panty can be just as sexy as a lace one with the right detailing and cut. I love the combination of comfy and luxurious; like trimming a cotton bra with silk charmeuse and a lace insert.

KKB: What’s your next big thing?

MC: Right now, I am planning to expand my e-commerce internationally.

KKB: Where do you see yourself in five years?

MC: I’m just enjoying every day as it comes. It’s all been magical.

KKB: Is the five year plan overrated?

MB: Yes! I prefer the right here right now plan. Making each day the best it can be.

KKB: Where do you like to shop in New York?

MC: I love shopping for the home, nice bedding and cute plates make me so happy. I love John Derian and Christina Dos Santos in TriBeCa.

KKB: Where do you like to eat?

MC: My favorite restaurant is Sant Ambroeus. They just opened a new one in SoHo near me so now I don’t have to go as far!

KKB: What is the ultimate gift for Valentine’s Day?

MC: Morgan Lane red flocked dotted tulle ruffle bra and panty in a perfectly wrapped Morgan Lane box.