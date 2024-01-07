MTA restores full service on 1, 2, 3, trains after Thursday's derailment

New York City subway service has been restored on the 1, 2 and 3 lines following a train derailment that injured more than 20 people Thursday, the MTA announced early Sunday.

The two derailed trains have been moved and track repairs were completed at 96th St., the MTA said shortly before 6 a.m.

“Grateful to MTA crews who have been working tirelessly to restore service for hundreds of thousands of riders on the west side of Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn,” Gov. Kathy Hochul wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Saturday night in announcing that the repairs were almost complete.

At about 3 p.m. Thursday on the Upper West Side, a 1 train carrying about 300 passengers collided with an out-of-service MTA train with four workers on board near the 96th Street station. More than 20 people suffered minor injuries and the derailment caused major service disruptions across Manhattan during Thursday's afternoon rush hour, authorities said.

The low-speed crash left the trains blocking both the local and express tracks in the northbound direction of the 1, 2 and 3 lines, which meant partial service could only be restored once the derailed trains were out of the way, MTA chair Janno Lieber said at a Friday morning briefing. Getting the last of the train's 10 cars onto the rails was a complicated operation because of the subway tunnel’s low ceiling, added NYC Transit President Richard Davey.

The derailment shut down 1 train service between South Ferry and Van Cortlandt Park-242nd St.; 2 train service between Flatbush Ave.-Brooklyn College and Wakefield-241st St.; and 3 train service between Times Square-42nd St. and 148th St. for nearly three full days.

A team from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived in New York on Friday to investigate the cause of the collision. The out-of-service train was slowly moving north after someone pulled a number of emergency stop cords, and workers were on board to reset the brake cords, Davey said Thursday.

Derailments and crashes in the 119-year-old New York City subway system are rare. The worst crash in city subway history happened on Nov. 1, 1918, when a speeding train derailed in a sharply curved tunnel in Brooklyn, killing at least 93 people.

More recently, five people died on Aug. 28, 1991, when a 4 train derailed at Manhattan's 14th Street Union — Square station. That train’s motorman was found at fault for alcohol intoxication and served 10 years in prison for manslaughter.

With The Associated Press