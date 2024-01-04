Derailment, injuries after 2 NYC subway trains collide 

Twenty-six people suffered minor injuries when two subway trains bumped into each other Thursday afternoon in an Upper West Side tunnel, causing one to derail, and scrambling service for the evening commute, authorities said.

A northbound No. 1 train and an out-of-service No. 1 train collided in a tunnel near West 96th Street, causing a minor derailment of the northbound train, authorities said. At least 26 people aboard the northbound train were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and some were taken to local hospitals, the FDNY said.

The out-of-service train was slowly changing tracks when it collided with the No. 1 train pulling out of the station, authorities said. Both trains were traveling at low speeds. The No. 1 train held about 300 people, and the other train had a few workers, authorities said.

Richard Davey, president of New York City Transit, said in a news conference at the scene that the out-of-service train had been vandalized. Several of its emergency brake cords had been pulled. All but one had been reconnected, which left the train on the track, he said.

“Thankfully, there were no serious injuries,” Davey said. “Obviously, two trains should not be bumping into one another. We’re going to get to the bottom of that.”

The accident caused major service disruptions on several subway lines during the evening commute, according to the MTA and NYPD. Service on the 1, 2 and 3 trains was suspended in both directions, officials said.

MTA officials said crews would work through the night, and while they expected service would be restored by the morning commute, they couldn't guarantee that.

“There is a major disruption to 1/2/3 service while emergency teams assist passengers and conduct an investigation after a train derailed near 96 St.,” a service alert said at 3:52 p.m. “There is no 1/2/3 service in mos t of Manhattan.”

Passengers were moved onto the disabled train so they could access the platform from there, authorities said.

