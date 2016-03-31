MTA to roll out vintage train rides for Yankees, Mets openers

MTA New York City Transit will roll out vintage rail cars on opening day for the Yankees and Mets next week, the agency said Wednesday.

A train with four cars from 1917 will leave Grand Central Terminal at 11:30 a.m. Monday and arrive at 161st Street-Yankee Stadium for the 1:05 p.m. game against the Houston Astros.

On Friday, April 8, the vintage “Train of Many Colors,” consisting of 11 cars built between 1948 and 1964, will leave 34th Street-Hudson Yards at 11:30 a.m. and make express stops to Flushing-Main Street for the Mets home opener at 1:30 p.m. against the Philadelphia Phillies. The varying colors on those cars mark different eras in subway history.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said riders to all Yankees games should use the Yankee Stadium station, which serves the B, D and 4 lines in front of the stadium at the corner of 161st Street and River Avenue.

The subway’s Mets-Willets Point station, served by the 7 train, is in front of Citi Field on Roosevelt Avenue near 126th Street.

After weeknight and weekend games, New York City Transit provides special super-express 7 trains timed to depart after the last out.

After leaving the game, these trains make only six stops — 61st Street-Woodside, Queensboro Plaza, Court Square, 42nd Street-Grand Central, 5th Avenue-Bryant Park, and Times Square-42nd Street

The Long Island Rail Road provides direct service to the Mets-Willets Point station all season long via the Port Washington Branch, about 19 minutes from Penn Station. Citi Field is about 17 minutes from Great Neck and 27 minutes from Port Washington.

Fans traveling from Long Island on other branches can reach Citi Field by changing to Port Washington Branch trains at Woodside, about a five-minute ride from the stadium. Regularly scheduled Port Washington Branch trains will make stops at the Mets-Willets Point Station throughout the regular season for all games, and the LIRR will operate extra trains for each weekend game.