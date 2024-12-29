New Year's Eve: What to know before the ball drops

It's going to be a soggy beginning to 2025. Rain is almost certain to drench New Year’s Eve in Times Square, according to the National Weather Service, which forecasts light to moderate precipitation in the waning hours of 2024. “Unfortunately,” said weather service meteorologist Matt Wunsch, adding: “By midnight it will likely be raining.” Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, which oversees the famed New Year's Eve crystal ball drop countdown extravaganza, is hopeful attendance won't be dampened, but rather encouraged by performances, the forecast's late-in-the-day start to the rain, and the relatively warm weather — in the low 50s. “I’m the eternal optimist,” Harris told Newsday. Attendance is typically under 100,000. Preparations are under way for the ball drop, which starts its descent Tuesday just after 11:59 p.m., from a flagpole atop One Times Square at West 43rd Street and Broadway. Over a ton of confetti then showers revelers. "Auld Lang Syne" is sung. The tradition of heralding the new year in what had been known as Long Acre Square began in 1904, when revelers gathered in what would become Times Square. In 1907, a ball drop was added. On Saturday, people in Times Square lined up to write wishes on a piece of confetti, to be released at midnight “for all the world to see.” For those who plan to stand outdoors all day Tuesday, raincoats, ponchos, hats and hoods are the best protection from the elements, as umbrellas are banned for security reasons. Public access to Times Square on the eve of Dec. 31 is to be only from 6th or 8th avenues, and crossing Broadway and 7th Avenue won’t be allowed once the streets are closed by the police. The best viewing spots, according to the Times Square alliance, are along Broadway, from 43rd Street to 50th Street, as well as along 7th Avenue. As far uptown as 59th Street the spectacle can be seen. Mass transit to and from is recommended. Street closures will start at 43rd Street and Broadway and spread uptown as pens fill with attendees. No public bathrooms are provided, and leaving a pen will likely meaning forfeiting the spot. For those who prefer to stay in, the ball drop ceremony will be streamed on TimesSquareNYC.org and telecast on WABC-TV Channel 7. Performers include singer-songwriter Mark Ambor, country singer Mickey Guyton, along with Carrie Underwood, Megan Moroney, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, the Jonas Brothers and TLC. The ball drop from One Times Square will herald a year in which occupants are expected to start returning to the building for the first time in at least 60 years, according to Sherri White, the executive in charge of the $500 million redevelopment and reopening for the developer and owner, Jamestown LP. The building, 26 stories and expected to be opened in mid-2025, will have a museum and observation deck (tickets are expected to cost in the $40 range), with outside glass elevators. Starting with New Year's 2025, there will be a New Year’s party on the deck. Then there is the cost to advertise on the giant LED billboards that hug the building: ballpark, $120,000 to $1 million, depending on the time of the day, and how many hours an advertiser is seeking. “It’s impactful, because, you know, this is the most photographed building,” she said, “so then you get the social media from it.”

