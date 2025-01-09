NYC Mayor Eric Adams touts 'City of Yes' plan for family-size housing, in State of City speech

Mayor Eric Adams said he hopes to encourage families to stay in New York City instead of moving out to the suburbs — by building more family-size housing units, updating zoning codes and opening up more public space. Adams said his plan, called City of Yes for Families, "will change the way we build across the five boroughs" so fewer families relocate to the suburbs once a child is born. "Let’s keep this a city for families," he said, delivering his annual State of the City address, the fourth of his tenure, at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. Adams says he wants to build more housing that can also accommodate multigenerational families, along with homes near schools, grocery stores, playgrounds, mass transit stations and libraries, as well as subsidies to help families make a down payment on a home. His City of Yes for Families would add over 80,000 housing units that are expected to be built under an administration-backed bill passed late last year. Adams also proposed adding 100,000 new homes to Manhattan over the next decade; there are about 900,000 currently, as well as building a facility to house seriously mentally ill homeless people. Critics panned the speech for lacking specifics. Brad Lander, the city comptroller, said he supports encouraging city residents to stay but criticized City of Yes for Families’ lack of policy specifics. “I mean, it’s a great phrase, but I didn’t hear a plan, so I don’t really know what to say,” said Lander, who’s among the mayoral challengers seeking to unseat Adams. Lander said there are “so many things we could be doing” to keep families from relocating to the suburbs, such as affordable co-ops, addressing street homelessness, childcare and more. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Mayor Eric Adams said he hopes to encourage families to stay in New York City instead of moving out to the suburbs — by building more family-size housing units, updating zoning codes and opening up more public space.

Adams said his plan, called City of Yes for Families, "will change the way we build across the five boroughs" so fewer families relocate to the suburbs once a child is born.

"Let’s keep this a city for families," he said, delivering his annual State of the City address, the fourth of his tenure, at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Adams says he wants to build more housing that can also accommodate multigenerational families, along with homes near schools, grocery stores, playgrounds, mass transit stations and libraries, as well as subsidies to help families make a down payment on a home.

His City of Yes for Families would add over 80,000 housing units that are expected to be built under an administration-backed bill passed late last year.

Adams also proposed adding 100,000 new homes to Manhattan over the next decade; there are about 900,000 currently, as well as building a facility to house seriously mentally ill homeless people.

Critics panned the speech for lacking specifics.

Brad Lander, the city comptroller, said he supports encouraging city residents to stay but criticized City of Yes for Families’ lack of policy specifics.

“I mean, it’s a great phrase, but I didn’t hear a plan, so I don’t really know what to say,” said Lander, who’s among the mayoral challengers seeking to unseat Adams.

Lander said there are “so many things we could be doing” to keep families from relocating to the suburbs, such as affordable co-ops, addressing street homelessness, childcare and more.

