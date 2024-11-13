Council passes measure banning broker fees for most New York City renters

Broker fees would be banned for most renters in New York City under legislation passed Wednesday by the City Council with a veto-proof majority to eliminate a practice rare in the nation.

By a vote of 42-8, the council approved the FARE — or Fairness in Apartment Rental Expenses — Act, eliminating a type of fee imposed almost nowhere else in the nation: a residential renter paying what is sometimes equal to a month’s rent or more simply to be shown an apartment, have an application be processed and sign a lease.

Technically, the legislation allows broker fees — but the cost would need to be shouldered by whoever hires the broker, which is typically the landlord. It would go into effect 180 days after it becomes law.

The legislation now goes to Mayor Eric Adams to sign, veto or allow the bill to go into effect. If Adams vetoes the bill, it would go back to the Council for an override vote.

Councilman Chi Ossé (D-Brooklyn) said the legislation would save renters thousands of dollars.

"I’m not anti-broker. I’m anti forcing people to pay for something they didn’t hire," Ossé said.

Opponents of the bill predicted that landlords would hike rents to market-rate tenants to offset the new costs, and there would be less availability to schedule viewings. Brokers also worry about their jobs.

Ossé disputes that rent would necessarily rise, says real estate websites readily provide listings, and notes that brokers can still be employed, but tenants who didn't hire the broker wouldn't be forced to pay for the service.

Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Queens) voted against the bill, thinks the legislation would end up creating a perpetual cost in higher rents.

"Here we are with yet another law that will only make life more expensive in the end. These fees aren't going anywhere. They are now just going to be built into rents, and rents will go up as a result," she said at the council meeting at which the bill was passed.

Adams, who has not said what he would do with the bill, suggested Wednesday evening on PIX11 News that he doesn't support it: "It was a good intention, but your intention must understand what are the unintended consequences."

Still, he said, "the City Council is the other arm of government, and they made the decision, and that's the decision we have to live with."

The Council had tried in the past but failed to pass a bill restricting broker fees. In 2020, New York State issued a regulation barring tenants from being charged broker fees when the broker is hired by the landlord. The real estate industry successfully challenged the ban.