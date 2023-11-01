Thousands of NYPD officers will guard 2023 New York City Marathon

New York Police Department officials said while there are no credible threats concerning Sunday’s running of the New York City Marathon, a robust police presence will aim at keeping the race safe for runners and the public amid heightened security concerns around the world.

Thousands of police officers will be working along the 26.2-mile race route through the five boroughs, with plainclothes cops mingling with the crowds, said Rebecca Weiner, NYPD deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, at a Wednesday briefing on race security.

Since the city was operating in a heightened threat environment due to the fighting in Gaza and Israel, Weiner said the NYPD security effort will have a counterterrorism overlay which has been used at other large events. It will include heavy weapons teams and canine units, along with radiological and chemical patrols. Special vapor wake dogs, which can follow explosives moving through a crowd, will also be deployed, Weiner said.

Weiner explained that, before the race, all runners and their bags will be subject to security screening, although she didn’t detail how it would be done.

City, law enforcement and race officials said almost 50,000 runners are expected to run , with about 1 million spectators expected to come out to cheer the participants.

Added to the security mix for the 52nd edition of the iconic race will be hundreds of sand trucks and blocker vehicles to prevent an unauthorized vehicle from entering the race route, Weiner said. She also explained the city will be vigorously enforcing a no drone policy

“If you see something suspicious this weekend, please say something to any of the thousands of police officers that you will see. You can call 911, you can tell an officer, you can call our counterterrorism hotline — 1-888-NYCSAFE,” Weiner said.

Weiner also referred to remarks earlier in the week by FBI Director Chris Wray in which he referred to antisemitic and anti-Muslim hate crimes being on the rise, as well as propaganda from terrorist groups.

“When we talk about a heightened threat environment overseas, that is what we mean and that is why we are focusing so many resources [on the marathon]," Weiner said.

The Mideast fighting has triggered a number of demonstrations around the city, some leading to violence and arrests. While NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said there were no threats to the race, he said law enforcement will have special units to handle possible disruptions.

“Should unscheduled protests pop up, the NYPD will have ample resources staged across the five boroughs to respond accordingly,” Caban said.