New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces 'I love NY LGBT' website

New York state making a pitch for gay visitors with a new "I Love NY LGBT" tourism website.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the campaign Saturday as lesbian and gay New Yorkers celebrated pride weekend.

Cuomo said the website will help lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender travelers plan their vacations by suggesting must-see destinations.

The website will offer lists of LGBT events and resources throughout the state

New York is also promoting itself as a same-sex wedding destination since the state legalized gay marriage in 2011.

The new tourism campaign will be represented by the familiar "I Love NY" logo with a rainbow-colored heart.