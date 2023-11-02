Mets hire former NYPD top cop Keechant Sewell as security VP

The New York Mets have hired former NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell to serve as a senior vice president for the club and oversee security and "the guest experience," team officials said Thursday.

Sewell, 51, and a resident of Valley Stream, resigned as police commissioner in June. Before heading the NYPD, she had been chief of detectives for the Nassau County Police Department.

"I am excited to join the Mets for my first private sector role,” Sewell said in a statement released by the team. “The opportunity to bring my passions of community building and public safety to the Mets is truly a dream job. As someone who grew up in Queens, this legendary organization is vital to local communities and so many across the world. I can’t wait to help be a part of building this world-class fan experience.”

Team officials said Sewell, the 45th NYPD commissioner, brings a wealth of law enforcement experience to the newly created position, including working with federal authorities in counterterrorism and using technology to enhance public safety.

“Keechant’s expertise in public service, law and safety, as well as collaboration with the public, will allow us to take our security and guest experience to the next level,” said Katie Haas, executive vice president of ballpark operations and experience. “Keechant will help us to modernize our approach to safety and the guest experience at Citi Field, while also strengthening our relationships with the community and all agencies of law enforcement and emergency services.”

Sewell worked for 24 years with the Nassau County Police Department and before becoming chief of detectives there, oversaw internal affairs.

She was the first woman to lead the NYPD when she assumed the post in 2021 and the department's third Black police commissioner in its history, which dates back to 1845. She oversaw the 34,000 member department and also served as a liaison for community engagement to increase department transparency and accountability for police reform.

Sewell resigned in June following an 18-month tenure, but never gave an official reason for her departure. Law enforcement sources said she bristled at the micromanaging style of Mayor Eric Adams and control over department promotions.