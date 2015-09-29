Newborn baby found dead behind Bronx apartment building

A newborn girl with her umbilical cord attached was found dead in the Bronx Monday afternoon. Emergency personnel responded to the apartment building 130 W. 183rd St. in University Heights about 2:37 p.m., a FDNY spokesman said. The child was pronounced dead on arrival, the spokesman said.

The original call for aid was for an unconscious person, an NYPD spokesman said. The infant was discovered in the rear of the building, the spokesman said. Police are investigating whether the infant fell or was thrown from a roof or a window, and who the baby and its parents are.

Officials say officers responded to the building after someone called 911 to say an infant had fallen out of a window.A woman from a seventh-floor apartment was taken for questioning, a law enforcement official said.