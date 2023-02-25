Norman Seabrook, ex-NYC jail guard union boss, ordered released from prison early

Norman Seabrook, the disgraced former head of the New York City jail guard union, was ordered on Thursday to be released early from federal prison, where he’s locked up on a five-year sentence for taking a bribe related to members’ pensions.

Seabrook, 63, has served 21 months and is in a federal prison in West Virginia.

Seabrook was convicted in 2018 of taking a $60,000 cash bribe from a hedge fund firm — money stuffed in a bag bought from luxury goods purveyor Salvatore Ferragamo.

"It's time Norman Seabrook got paid," he said in arranging for the payoff, according to trial testimony.

On Thursday, invoking a Trump-era law called the First Step Act meant to reduce the severity of criminal punishments, Judge Alvin Hellerstein of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York cited the lesser sentence meted out to the man who bribed Seabrook, co-defendant Murray Huberfeld, as the result of a successful appeal.

Keeping Seabrook locked up for much longer than his co-defendant would be "unjust," the judge wrote in a ruling dated Thursday.

As a result of the bribe, $20 million of pension money of members of Seabrook's union, the Correction Officers Benevolent Association, was invested in Huberfeld's fund, of which $19 million was lost.

Huberfeld pleaded guilty and was eventually sentenced to 30 months in prison. But he appealed the sentence, and a higher court ruled that technically the terms of the plea held the "victim" to be Huberfeld's firm and the loss to be $60,000, not the union and $19 million, according to the judge’s summary.

In essence, the higher court ruled that the judge had erroneously relied on the sentencing guidelines for bribery, which Huberfeld was originally charged with, rather than fraud, which is what he pled guilty to.

Huberfeld was consequently resentenced to 13 months in prison.

Seabrook then sought to have his own sentence reduced, citing the disparity created by Huberfeld's new, lower sentence. Hellerstein agreed, and ordered Seabrook's release on "compassionate" grounds.

Hellerstein stayed his order for 10 days to allow for an appeal.

The U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District, which prosecuted the case, couldn't be immediately reached for comment Saturday.

Seabrook was the jail guards' longtime union boss — muscle he flexed to defend guards, secure favorable labor contracts and garner enormous political influence but also stifle attempts to combat corruption and brutality at Rikers Island, the city’s main jail complex.