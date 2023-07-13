NYC road rage incident escalates; Roberto Velez Alvarez of Franklin Square killed after slashing driver's tires, police say

A Franklin Square man died after police said he was involved in a traffic crash that escalated into a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

The NYPD said Roberto Velez Alvarez, 54, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado when he got into a crash with a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Andre Mosby, 26, of Manhattan on East 60th Street at about 2:15 p.m.

Following the collision, Velez Alvarez exited his SUV with a knife and after exchanging words with Mosby, slashed tires on the Volkswagen, police said in a news release.

Mosby's Jetta then "accelerated rapidly," hitting Velez Alvarez and pinning him against a building facade, police said. The Franklin Square man was taken by an EMS crew to a hospital, where police said he died of blunt-force trauma.

Mosby was arrested at the scene and charged with assault and manslaughter, police said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said Mosby was not arraigned on Thursday.

It was unclear if he is represented by counsel.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

With Robert Brodsky