NYC firefighters file legal action to halt cuts

New York City Fire Department responders leave the Israeli Bank...

By The Associated Press

Firefighter unions are trying to reverse a cost-cutting measure that would cut staffing levels at 60 New York City firehouses starting Tuesday.

The Uniformed Firefighters Association and the Uniformed Fire Officers Association filed an action with the city’s Office of Collective Bargaining on Friday seeking to keep staffing at the current level.

Under an agreement that expires Monday, 60 engine companies in busy areas have five-person crews. The rest of the city’s engine companies have four-person crews.

The city has indicated that it wants to cut the fifth firefighter from those crews starting Tuesday.

The two firefighter unions are warning that the staffing cuts could result in people who are trapped or unconscious in fires not being found and rescued.

