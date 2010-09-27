NYC: Joey Ramone most-stolen street sign

Officials say a metal homage to the late punk legend Joey Ramone may be New York City's most-stolen street sign.

The Department of Transportation recently had the lower Manhattan "Joey Ramone Place" sign reinstalled for the fourth time since 2003.

This time, it was raised 8 eight feet to curb temptation. The New York Post says that puts it about 20 feet above street level.

The group's longtime drummer, Marky Ramone, thinks Joey would appreciate the most-stolen distinction.

But he adds: "Now you have to be an NBA player to see it."

DOT spokesman Seth Solomonow said Broadway, Wall Street and Love Lane signs also have attracted souvenir-seekers.

The Post said the sign situation was first reported on the blog EV Grieve.