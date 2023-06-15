NYC Mayor Eric Adams announces nearly 20% raises under tentative agreement with 11 labor unions

Firefighters, jail guards, police supervisors and sanitation officers are among the municipal workers getting raises of nearly 20% under proposed contracts announced Thursday by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The compounded raises would be 3.25% on the first day of the contract's first year, then 3.25% a year later, 3.5% a year after that, 3.5% a year after that, and 4% a year after that, according to Adams' labor relations commissioner, Renee Campion.

Adams announced the deal Thursday in the City Hall rotunda standing in front of the heads of the 11 labor unions, whose members must approve the deal.

“I’m pretty sure many of the presidents of the unions stated to themselves, ‘We have a blue collar mayor coming in so we're gonna get a blue collar agreement and finally our guys and ladies are going to get the contract they deserve,’ ” Adams said.

Specific salary scales were not immediately released.

Earlier this week, Adams announced that city public school teachers would get raises of nearly 20% — with minimum pay of $72,349 and $151,271 for the most experienced ones — under a five-year, $6.4 billion contract that awards permanent annual bonuses to discourage quitting and allows some virtual instruction.

The unions covered in the latest deal are the Detectives Endowment Association, the Sergeants Benevolent Association, the Lieutenants Benevolent Association, the Captains Endowment Association, the Uniformed Firefighters Association, the Uniformed Fire Officers Association, the Correction Officers Benevolent Association, the Correction Captains Association, the Assistant Deputy Wardens, the Sanitation Officers Association and the Uniformed Sanitation Chiefs Association.