NYC man gets 25 years in prison for slashing sleeping wife

A New York City man who tried to slash his wife's neck with a hunting knife as she slept has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown announced the sentence Tuesday for Pedro Parrales.

His wife suffered deep cuts to her face, head, chest and hands during the May, 2010 attack.

Parrales was convicted last month of attempted murder and other charges, including child endangerment.

The couple's 9-year-old daughter screamed for him to stop the attack. Her 15-year-old brother was cut when he jumped on top of his father and grabbed the knife.