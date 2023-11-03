First-time NYC marathoner Alice Yu of LI survived 9/11

That morning, Alice Yu had just logged in at her desk at Morgan Stanley and was sending birthday greetings to friends when she was startled by the sound of the thunderous crash. Out the window she saw papers flying. And debris. "Nobody had any idea what it was," Yu said this week, as she prepared to run Sunday in the TCS New York City Marathon. "A plane, a helicopter? Nobody knew. But you knew something hit something." It was 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001. And American Airlines Flight 11, a Boeing 767 bound from Boston Logan International to Los Angeles, had just been crashed into the north tower, World Trade Center 1, by terrorists. Yu was 24. And she and hundreds of others were in the stairwell of the south tower, headed from her 71st Floor office to the street below, when 17 minutes later they heard the second plane — United 175, also from Boston bound for LAX — crash into the building dozens of stories above their heads. "At first when we were walking down we didn't feel any fear," Yu said. "But when the second plane hit, you could see it in everyone's eyes. You didn't know what was happening. You didn't know what you'd be walking into when you reached the street. It could have been a bomb. Or something else … When I got outside I saw the debris of the plane, the AA on the tail. Everyone started looking up to see what was going on … " Twenty-two years later, Yu, 47, of New Hyde Park, recalls it as the moment when she first saw it all as "a second chance." Now a married mother of two preteen girls, she's a regular blood donor, a PTA mom. She does "a lot" of charitable work. And at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday she will begin her first-ever marathon, making her debut in what is arguably the best-known marathon in the world: the TCS New York City Marathon, all 26.2 miles of it, joining a field of more than 50,000 runners as they wind their way through the five boroughs. "For me the marathon is a bucket list item," Yu said. "Something I thought I would never do, thought I'd never be able to do. "I'm not going to worry about the time," she said. "My goal is just to finish … And, hopefully, to not get injured." Yu, who grew up in Queens, where she graduated Forest Hills High School then attended SUNY-Albany and SUNY-Buffalo, only started running during the pandemic. She played soccer in high school, was on the bowling team. Running? "No," she said. "I wasn't a runner. I'm slow." The morning of the 9/11 terror attacks, Yu said she reached the street, looked around, saw the murder and mayhem and didn't stick around to see what happened next — like Tower 2 collapsing, soon to be followed by WTC 1. Instead, she said, she just kept walking. Walking, until she'd made her way to Chinatown. "I'm Chinese," she said. "It was some place familiar amid the chaos, some place that didn't seem like it was under attack … "I just needed to be in a place like that with all that was going on." She stayed at Morgan Stanley for five years, then moved on. Currently, she works as a bookkeeper. Her husband, John, works in sales. It was during the pandemic that Yu first thought she might try running. One of her daughters was in gymnastics. Yu was tired of being housebound. When the world began to open up again she found herself waiting around for the gymnastics classes to end and realized the gym location in Plainview wasn't far from the Bethpage Bikeway. So, she started running it. Yu did her first 5 kilometer race in 2020, her first 10-kilometer race in 2021 and then did a half-marathon in 2022. Along the way she learned New York Road Runners, the nonprofit which represents almost 700,000 runners of all ages and hosts the TCS New York City Marathon, had a program called 9+1 — meaning if you competed in nine sanctioned races, plus volunteered to serve at one race, you could gain entry to the marathon. Yu did so, volunteering to work the start area at the 2022 Marathon.

On Sunday, Yu joins the almost 36,000 entrants who will participate in the TCS New York City Marathon for the first time ever. The Road Runners said that almost a third of the field — 29% — will be running their first marathon ever, as well. The field of about 50,000 is drawn from a pool of more than 128,000 applicants from 153 countries and all 50 states. More than 12,000 of the runners entered have so-called charity partners, with 571 charities represented. Of the first-time TCS New York City Marathon entrants, more than 19,000 are men, more than 16,000 are women and more than 60 are nonbinary. More than 21,000 of the runners in the field are from New York, marathon officials said. Yu will run in the women's 45-49 age group. Asked why she thought the New York City Marathon might be the best place to start her marathon career, Yu said: "I know, I know, right? I've only run up to 20 miles in my training, though I did get a chance to run the last 10 miles of the marathon course just last week, so I have an idea. I'm assuming it's going to take me at least five hours." For the record, the men's and women's races were won last year by Evans Chebet of Kenya in 2:08.41 and Sharon Lokedi of Kenya in 2:23.23. The all-time marks for men and women? Try 2:05.06 by Kenyan Geoffrey Mutai in 2011 and 2:22.31 by Margaret Okayo of Kenya in 2003. Yu said "it's going to be hard" but "people said the crowd would push me through to the end." "I might be walking by then, but I hope it's true."

That morning, Alice Yu had just logged in at her desk at Morgan Stanley and was sending birthday greetings to friends when she was startled by the sound of the thunderous crash. Out the window she saw papers flying. And debris.

"Nobody had any idea what it was," Yu said this week, as she prepared to run Sunday in the TCS New York City Marathon. "A plane, a helicopter? Nobody knew. But you knew something hit something."

It was 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001. And American Airlines Flight 11, a Boeing 767 bound from Boston Logan International to Los Angeles, had just been crashed into the north tower, World Trade Center 1, by terrorists.

Yu was 24. And she and hundreds of others were in the stairwell of the south tower, headed from her 71st Floor office to the street below, when 17 minutes later they heard the second plane — United 175, also from Boston bound for LAX — crash into the building dozens of stories above their heads.

"At first when we were walking down we didn't feel any fear," Yu said. "But when the second plane hit, you could see it in everyone's eyes. You didn't know what was happening. You didn't know what you'd be walking into when you reached the street. It could have been a bomb. Or something else … When I got outside I saw the debris of the plane, the AA on the tail. Everyone started looking up to see what was going on … "

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Twenty-two years later, Yu, 47, of New Hyde Park, recalls it as the moment when she first saw it all as "a second chance."

Now a married mother of two preteen girls, she's a regular blood donor, a PTA mom. She does "a lot" of charitable work.

Bucket list item

And at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday she will begin her first-ever marathon, making her debut in what is arguably the best-known marathon in the world: the TCS New York City Marathon, all 26.2 miles of it, joining a field of more than 50,000 runners as they wind their way through the five boroughs.

"For me the marathon is a bucket list item," Yu said. "Something I thought I would never do, thought I'd never be able to do.

"I'm not going to worry about the time," she said. "My goal is just to finish … And, hopefully, to not get injured."

Yu, who grew up in Queens, where she graduated Forest Hills High School then attended SUNY-Albany and SUNY-Buffalo, only started running during the pandemic. She played soccer in high school, was on the bowling team.

Running? "No," she said. "I wasn't a runner. I'm slow."

The morning of the 9/11 terror attacks, Yu said she reached the street, looked around, saw the murder and mayhem and didn't stick around to see what happened next — like Tower 2 collapsing, soon to be followed by WTC 1.

Instead, she said, she just kept walking. Walking, until she'd made her way to Chinatown. "I'm Chinese," she said. "It was some place familiar amid the chaos, some place that didn't seem like it was under attack …

"I just needed to be in a place like that with all that was going on."

Alice Yu at the New York State Parks Summer Run Series at Robert Moses State Park on July 10. Credit: Alic Yu

She stayed at Morgan Stanley for five years, then moved on. Currently, she works as a bookkeeper. Her husband, John, works in sales.

It was during the pandemic that Yu first thought she might try running. One of her daughters was in gymnastics. Yu was tired of being housebound. When the world began to open up again she found herself waiting around for the gymnastics classes to end and realized the gym location in Plainview wasn't far from the Bethpage Bikeway. So, she started running it.

Yu did her first 5 kilometer race in 2020, her first 10-kilometer race in 2021 and then did a half-marathon in 2022.

Along the way she learned New York Road Runners, the nonprofit which represents almost 700,000 runners of all ages and hosts the TCS New York City Marathon, had a program called 9+1 — meaning if you competed in nine sanctioned races, plus volunteered to serve at one race, you could gain entry to the marathon. Yu did so, volunteering to work the start area at the 2022 Marathon.



On Sunday, Yu joins the almost 36,000 entrants who will participate in the TCS New York City Marathon for the first time ever. The Road Runners said that almost a third of the field — 29% — will be running their first marathon ever, as well.

50,000 runners

The field of about 50,000 is drawn from a pool of more than 128,000 applicants from 153 countries and all 50 states.

More than 12,000 of the runners entered have so-called charity partners, with 571 charities represented.

Of the first-time TCS New York City Marathon entrants, more than 19,000 are men, more than 16,000 are women and more than 60 are nonbinary. More than 21,000 of the runners in the field are from New York, marathon officials said.

Yu will run in the women's 45-49 age group.

Asked why she thought the New York City Marathon might be the best place to start her marathon career, Yu said: "I know, I know, right? I've only run up to 20 miles in my training, though I did get a chance to run the last 10 miles of the marathon course just last week, so I have an idea. I'm assuming it's going to take me at least five hours."

For the record, the men's and women's races were won last year by Evans Chebet of Kenya in 2:08.41 and Sharon Lokedi of Kenya in 2:23.23.

The all-time marks for men and women? Try 2:05.06 by Kenyan Geoffrey Mutai in 2011 and 2:22.31 by Margaret Okayo of Kenya in 2003.

Yu said "it's going to be hard" but "people said the crowd would push me through to the end."

"I might be walking by then, but I hope it's true."