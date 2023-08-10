NYC must fight migrant relocation bans in Suffolk, other municipalities, judge rules

New York City must fight Long Island municipalities and dozens of others in each county’s court, a Manhattan judge has ruled in rejecting the Adams administration's attempt to centralize challenges to local bans on relocating foreign migrants from the city.

The judge, Lyle E. Frank, wrote that the city’s lawsuit against Suffolk, Riverhead and the other municipalities cannot be heard in Manhattan, as the city sought.

Mayor Eric Adams’ lawyers are suing to stop those municipalities from enforcing emergency orders prohibiting the city from relocating any of the tens of thousands of migrants who have arrived since spring 2022.

The lawsuit, filed June 7, was against 31 municipalities in New York State for allegedly seeking to “wall off their borders” by enacting emergency orders stopping the city’s relocation of foreign migrants to those municipalities.

The city cited state laws, regulations and the U.S. Constitution in asking that the court suspend all emergency orders, declare them void and stop their enforcement for good.

On May 16, Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar signed an order prohibiting motels and other facilities from accepting any such migrants. On May 26, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone forbade Suffolk hotels, motels and shelters from contracting with the city to accept migrants, unless the county approves.

Although Frank did not rule on the merits of the case, he ruled that the proper venue for that decision is the court in each county where each local order was enacted.

“First, the material events giving rise to the litigation is not the influx of migrants arriving in New York City, the material events that give rise to this instant litigation are the issuance and enforcement of the Executive Orders issued by respondents,” the judge wrote in a series of orders filed July 21.

And, the judge wrote, there is no persuasive reason that Manhattan — technically called New York County — ought to be the place where the challenges are heard.

He added: “Moreover, the Court finds that the City has failed to establish any compelling circumstances as to warrant that venue remain in New York County in violation of the applicable statutes that mandate the judicial proceeding or action against a county to be in said county or in the ‘judicial district where the respondent made the determination complained of.’”

The judge’s ruling means that the cases against Riverhead and Suffolk are being transferred to Suffolk County Court, along with the case files.

A mayoral spokesman said, “We’re determining next steps for the litigation.” A Suffolk spokeswoman didn’t immediately return an email, and the Riverhead supervisor didn’t immediately return a voicemail.

Mayor Adams has said the city is out of room to shelter the migrants — now at least 57,000 and mostly from Latin America and West Africa — who have come since last spring and continue to arrive.

Adams has tried, almost entirely unsuccessfully, to place some migrants in other jurisdictions in the state. The city hasn’t placed any on Long Island yet, but Adams’ deputy overseeing the crisis told Newsday in May that migrants could, at some point, be sent to both Suffolk and Nassau. Asked last week for an update, the deputy, Anne Williams-Isom, said the city is still trying.

Upon the filing of the suit, the head of Adams' legal department, Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix, denied that the case was gamesmanship to relocate proceedings away from judges elsewhere in the state so the dispute can be adjudicated in the more favorable territory of Manhattan.

"We're just saying, 'Give us a judge in New York County.' Every judge does not have the same disposition. We just don't wanna have to go to 31 different counties to work," she said. "It doesn't make sense, and judicially and towards the end, the determination to have it from one judge makes a lot of sense, not just for the city but for the state."