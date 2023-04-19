NYC parking garage collapse: Officials working to recover victim's body, safely demolish structure

The body of the victim who was killed Tuesday afternoon when a parking garage partially collapsed in lower Manhattan is still in the rubble and has yet to be removed, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday as experts figure out how to conduct a safe demolition.

"We're still in the process of recovery, because there is still a person who's there that we have to remove from that location,” Adams told reporters after an unrelated event at New York City Hall.

Dozens of vehicles are still on the roof of the garage, located at 57 Ann St., and the structure was too precarious to keep firefighters inside once surviving victims were removed following the cave-in just after 4 p.m. In addition to the one fatality, five others were injured, according to Adams.

“Right now, we’re transitioning to how we safely take down that building, and it’s incredibly complex," said Zachary Iscol, Adams’ head of emergency management. "There’s over 50 cars on the roof. The building is not structurally sound. You think about hazardous materials that are in the garage, right? Gas tanks, fluids, further complicated by the fact that there are possibly some electric vehicles in that garage.”

Adams said there would be an investigation by the city buildings department and other agencies into "exactly what happened, and making sure if there’s something we can put in place to prevent something like this from happening, we will.”

The names of the victims have not been disclosed.

Drones and a robotic dog were deployed in the search Tuesday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.