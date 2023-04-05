NYC reaches contract agreement with PBA officials, sources say

New York City officials are expected to announce Wednesday morning that they have reached a new contract with police union officials for NYPD rank-and-file officers who have been working for six years without a deal after the earlier pact expired in 2017, law enforcement sources told Newsday.

The new pact is slated to be announced at 11 a.m. at a City Hall news conference by Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch.

According to the sources and documents examined by Newsday, the new labor pact for the estimated 22,000 patrol officers calls for raises of nearly 30% over an eight-year-period, retroactive to Aug. 1, 2017. The new deal would expire at the end of July 2025.

The basic starting salary for an NYPD officer, currently around $42,000 a year, is expected to rise to about $55,000, the sources noted.

The basic maximum with any other form of compensation would rise to $105,146 by August of this year and $109,352 by August of 2024, the documents stated. The new deal would have to be ratified by the NYPD rank-and-file officers. The increases being announced will likely set a pattern for other unions representing higher ranks such as lieutenants and captains, one police official said.