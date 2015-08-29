NYC settles last of lawsuits in 'Mafia Cops' case

The New York City law department announced Friday that it has settled the last of seven lawsuits brought by the survivors of victims of the so-called Mafia Cops, the two rogue NYPD detectives who were convicted of being on the payroll of the mob two decades ago.

The city said it paid out a total of $18.4 million to settle claims in federal court in Brooklyn that Louis Eppolito and Stephen Caracappa helped engineer, and in some cases carry out, hits for the mob.

The recoveries included $5 million for survivors of mistaken-identity victim Nicholas Guido, $5 million for the family of diamond dealer Israel Greenwald, and sums from $1 million to $2 million for victims with mob ties.

"These settlements bring to a close incidents that occurred in the late 1980s and early 1990s involving two rogue detectives acting at the behest of organized crime," law department spokesman Nicholas Paolucci said in a statement. "In light of court rulings during the litigation, it was in the City's best interest to settle these cases."