NYC uses haiku to promote street safety message

New York City is using poetry to try to boost traffic safety.

City Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan announced a new safety campaign Tuesday called Curbside Haiku.

Colorful 8-inch square signs featuring haiku are being installed at high-crash locations near cultural institutions and schools. The signs are by artist John Morse and relay safety messages for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.

Here are two examples:

___

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Too averse to risk

To chance the lottery, yet

Steps into traffic.

___

A sudden car door

Cyclist's story rewritten.

Fractured narrative