NYC uses haiku to promote street safety message

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

New York City is using poetry to try to boost traffic safety.

City Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan announced a new safety campaign Tuesday called Curbside Haiku.

Colorful 8-inch square signs featuring haiku are being installed at high-crash locations near cultural institutions and schools. The signs are by artist John Morse and relay safety messages for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.

Here are two examples:

___

Too averse to risk

To chance the lottery, yet

Steps into traffic.

___

A sudden car door

Cyclist's story rewritten.

Fractured narrative

