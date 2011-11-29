NYC uses haiku to promote street safety message
New York City is using poetry to try to boost traffic safety.
City Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan announced a new safety campaign Tuesday called Curbside Haiku.
Colorful 8-inch square signs featuring haiku are being installed at high-crash locations near cultural institutions and schools. The signs are by artist John Morse and relay safety messages for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.
Here are two examples:
___
Too averse to risk
To chance the lottery, yet
Steps into traffic.
___
A sudden car door
Cyclist's story rewritten.
Fractured narrative