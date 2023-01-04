Papers: Travis Bickford, suspect in alleged NYE machete attack, said he wanted 'to kill an officer in uniform'

A Maine man was ordered held without bail Wednesday on attempted murder and assault charges stemming from a New Year’s Eve machete attack on NYPD officers near Times Square when he allegedly said, "I want to kill an officer in uniform," court documents show.

Trevor Bickford, 19, made a virtual court appearance from his hospital bed as Manhattan prosecutors disclosed that Bickford told investigators he wanted to kill a uniformed cop and said “Allauh Akbar” during the attack in which three officers sustained injuries.

During the court proceeding before Criminal Court Judge Marisol Martinez Alonso, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Luck Nicholas said that Bickford, who comes from Wells, Maine, posed a significant flight risk and had traveled from his home state to carry out crimes of murder. Bickford is being represented by the Legal Aid Society.

A criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday charged Bickford, who police said was a self radicalized Muslim, with three counts of attempted murder in the first degree, one court of first degree assault, two counts of attempted assault and assault in the second degree. Bickford faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted, said Nicholas.

Nicholas said that Bickford wanted to grab an officer gun after he dropped his knife in order to kill the cops but was unable to get the firearm out of the officer’s holster.

The three officers injured in the attack were all released from hospital on Sunday.

Bickford originally wanted to travel internationally but decided to come New York to kill people and carry out Jihad, Nicholas told the court. Bickford also said that all government officials were targets because they cannot be proper Muslims due to the United States support of Israel, noted Nicholas.

A spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the case was to be submitted to a grand jury Wednesday.