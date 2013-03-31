NYPD: 2 apparently abducted at gunpoint in Manhattan

Police investigating the apparent gunpoint abduction of a couple Friday night in Manhattan are asking for the public's help.

Several people notified the NYPD after hearing a woman scream and observing two men force the woman and a man into a minivan in the Washington Heights area shortly before 7 p.m., police said Saturday.

A surveillance video shows the couple, moments before the apparent abduction, walking together on the sidewalk on Haven Avenue near West 173rd Street.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or visit nypdcrimestoppers.com. All calls are strictly confidential.