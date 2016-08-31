Officials: 2 kayakers critical after ferry collision in Hudson

A ferryboat collided with a group of 11 kayakers in the Hudson River late Tuesday afternoon, sending several people to the hospital, the NYPD and U.S. Coast Guard said.

The 5:53 p.m. incident near Chelsea occurred near Pier 79, at 39th Street off the West Side of Manhattan, police said.

Coast Guard officials said 11 kayakers were involved in the collision, with five kayakers transported to Bellevue and Mount Sinai Roosevelt hospitals. Two of the victims were listed in critical condition, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard officials said they launched a small boat crew to help NYPD, FDNY and Jersey City fire department officials pull the kayakers from the water.

The cause of the collision is being investigated.