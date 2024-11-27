NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch names Ryan Merola as chief of staff

Three days into her job as the new NYPD commissioner, Jessica Tisch began moving quickly to shape her administration Wednesday, announcing the appointment of longtime aide Ryan Merola, a civilian, as her chief of staff.

Merola had most recently worked with Tisch as her chief of staff and a deputy commissioner at the Department of Sanitation, the department she previously led.

Tisch made the announcement about Merola at her first departmental promotion ceremony at the police academy involving over 200 personnel, including 70 new sergeants, four deputy inspectors, three assistant chiefs and five deputy chiefs.

Merola replaces Tarik Sheppard, who had been acting chief of staff under interim police Commissioner Thomas Donlon. Sheppard currently holds the position of deputy commissioner for public information.

According to his LinkedIn resume, Merola, a graduate of Brooklyn Law School, also worked with Tisch in the New York City Department of Information Technology and the NYPD Information Technology Bureau. Merola also worked for the NYPD as an intelligence research analyst, according to his resume. Public records show Merola is a resident of Brooklyn.

Former NYPD Commissioner William Bratton said the appointment of Merola, even though he comes from outside the department, is a good choice for such a pivotal position. The job essentially runs the commissioner’s office

"It indicates that she is going to move very quickly," Bratton said of Tisch‘s selection of Merola.

In the coming weeks, Tisch is expected to announce a number of new staff appointments and has a transition team, which includes some civilians, to help her, said law enforcement sources familiar with the NYPD.

The NYPD, currently with about 34,00 officers, is facing a number of problems, including a high attrition rate and morale issues. Overtime costs have also swelled because of the extra work placed on officers.

Referring to her experience with the NYPD as bringing in new technology, Tisch has said she intends to continue to modernize the department.