NYPD commissioner involved in fender bender

The NYPD says Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly’s SUV was involved in a minor accident with two other cars.

No one was injured in the Wednesday night fender bender in Brooklyn.

Police say the accident occurred at 8 p.m. near the 65th Street exit of the Belt Parkway as a van braked hard to avoid hitting a sedan and fishtailed into a snow embankment.

The commissioner was a passenger in his car, which braked and slid into the van. Kelly’s car was then struck in the rear by a Lincoln Town car.

Police say everyone on the scene refused medical attention.