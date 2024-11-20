Jessica Tisch, NYC sanitation chief, appointed NYPD commissioner

Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch has been tapped by New York City Mayor Eric Adams to replace Interim NYPD Commissioner Thomas G. Donlon at the helm of the country's largest police department.

Tisch will be the second woman to occupy the top NYPD post. The first woman to lead the department was Keechant Sewell, a Nassau County resident.

“The people of this city have been clear that they agree with what our administration has been fighting for since day one in office: a safer city where they don’t need to worry about walking down the street or taking the subway at night," Adams said. "To ensure New Yorkers have the ability to thrive in our city, we need a strong, battle-tested leader who will continue to drive down crime and ensure New Yorkers are safe and feel safe, and I cannot think of a leader more up to the task than Commissioner Jessica Tisch. As one of the most successful managers in our administration, I am confident that Commissioner Tisch will effectively lead the greatest police department in the world and continue to deliver the safety and peace of mind New Yorkers deserve."

Tisch will take over the department on Monday.

“For 12 years, I cherished the special privilege of serving alongside the brave women and men of the New York City Police Department," she said Wednesday. " I’ve seen firsthand the profound nobility of the policing profession, and I was proud to work shoulder-to-shoulder with both uniform members and civilians to propel the NYPD into the next century of technological advancement. I thank Mayor Adams for the tremendous honor to now lead the NYPD, and I understand the solemnity of this great responsibility.

Donlon had been on the job only a few weeks, following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Edward Caban amid the City Hall corruption scandal.

Donlon has been under scrutiny himself since federal investigators raided his home in September in a search for materials he had access to from his time over 20 years ago as an FBI counterterrorism expert.

Officials said the raid had nothing to do with the NYPD nor the current federal probes that led to Adams’ indictment for corruption and bribery. Adams has denied he did anything wrong and has been defiant in not being stampeded to resign in the face of wide public poll sentiment that he quit.

Since taking the interim appointment, Donlon was considered by many in law enforcement to have only a short future in the job. The resignation of Donlon means the NYPD has had three commissioners since the July 2023 resignation of Sewell in a reported dispute with City Hall over her power to make crucial decisions regarding the department.

Tisch, 43, who comes from a wealthy and well-known politically connected family, holds a law degree from Harvard University.

She previously held a number of civilian jobs with the NYPD but has not come up through the police ranks. She was tapped by former commissioner Bill Bratton to be deputy commissioner for information technology and presided over some of the rollout of the NYPD body camera and departmentwide cellphone programs.

In 2019, Tisch was appointed by Mayor Bill DeBlasio as commissioner of the city Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications. Adams appointed her sanitation commissioner in 2022

As head of the NYPD, Tisch will lead a department in which overtime expenses have ballooned because of protests and in which patrol officers are experiencing higher levels of assaults on the job. While Tisch has had success with technology advances and with initiatives against the rat population as sanitation chief, some law enforcement experts and past NYPD officials said she has not lead such a large organization as the NYPD, one in which a single episode of a bad police shooting could spark backlash.

Word of Donlon’s imminent exit began to circulate on October 10.

As late as Oct. 9, Donlon had been the public face of the department, when he attended the annual awards dinner of the Detective Endowment Association.

Donlon’s interim September appointment took a number of NYPD insiders and law enforcement experts by surprise. While Donlon had led the FBI counterterrorism unit in New York, he only supervised a group of about 100 people, compared to the 34,000 officers and 20,000 civilians who make up the NYPD.

As the new commissioner, the length of Tisch’s tenure is unclear. Adams, whose current term ends in 2025, is facing a tough reelection battle, a task made more difficult by his federal indictment.

Tisch who lives in Manhattan, is the daughter of James Tisch. CEO of Loews Corporation, and Meryl Tisch, former chancellor of the New York State Board of Regents.