Jessica Beauvais' statements to police after crash that killed NYPD cop Anastasios Tsakos can be used in trial, judge rules

A Queens judge shot down a request by a Hempstead woman to keep out statements at her prospective trial that she made to police after she allegedly drove drunk and killed NYPD officer Anastasios Tsakos of East Northport in 2021 on the Long Island Expressway.

Jessica Beauvais, a 34-year-old single mother, had asked New York Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise not to allow prosecutors to use against her remarks she made to police after she was arrested on April 27, 2021, following a crash that took Tsakos’ life.

Tsakos was diverting traffic from the expressway at Exit 26 because of an earlier accident further east when the crash happened.

Beauvais argued that, since officers yelled at her and forced her out of her damaged maroon sedan after the vehicle was stopped, statements she blurted out amount to an interrogation that required police to have given her Miranda warnings.

But in his 14-page ruling, Aloise said Beauvais' statements were “spontaneously made” without any provocation or questioning by police and so didn’t require any constitutional warnings.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Aloise also rejected a claim by Beauvais' defense attorneys to suppress later statements she made under police questioning while she was undergoing Breathalyzer testing.

Aloise found that police officers repeatedly gave Beauvais Miranda warnings before she was questioned. Police said the tests showed Beauvais was intoxicated.

Tsakos, 43, a married father of two, was killed after police said Beauvais ignored the roadblock and barreled into him, sending him through the air with catastrophic fatal injuries.

Beauvais, who remains in custody after being unable to post a $1.25 million bail, was in court to hear Aloise’s decision but said nothing.

Aloise set July 27 for the next court date and indicated a trial date might be set at that time.

About two dozen police officers, including outgoing Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch, were in court accompanying Tsakos’ widow, Irene.

“I want justice to be served,” Irene Tsakos said outside the courtroom when asked about the upcoming trial.