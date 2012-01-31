NYPD: Cop shoots would-be robber, 17

An off-duty NYPD police detective shot and killed a 17-year-old who tried to mug him as he was on his way to work, police said.

The detective fired one shot from his off-duty service revolver at Antoine White, of Brooklyn, Sunday night after White hit the detective with a wooden cane, said Paul Browne, a spokesman for the police department. The bullet, fired from the detective's .38-caliber Smith & Wesson, struck White's left forearm and then went into his chest.

White's accomplice, a 15-year-old, fled and was later arrested, police said. Police did not release the name of the detective or of the suspect who fled.

White's mother, Crystal White, 33, described her son as a happy-go-lucky kid who loved to play basketball.

"That's his side of the story because my son is no longer here to tell his side," she said. "I just want to find out the truth."

Although police said White's last known address was the same as his mother's, Crystal White said her son has not lived with her since he was 12, and she lost custody to the Administration for Children's Services.

The shooting is the third time this month that a New York City police officer has shot and killed a citizen in Brooklyn. Officers responding to a 911 call of a robbery in progress on Jan. 12 shot and killed Duane Browne, 26, of Brooklyn, who had a loaded gun, police said. On Thursday, an off-duty lieutenant shot and killed Christopher Kissane, 22, of Queens, after Kissane shot at the officer, police said. Those shootings are under investigation.

The latest shooting occurred at 11:50 p.m. Sunday by 22 Grove St. in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, police said.

The deadly confrontation began when White and his accomplice tailed the 50-year-old detective with the intention of robbing him, police said. As the detective was walking on Grove Street, heading to a subway station, the 15-year-old approached him from behind, grabbed him by the arm and made a gesture that he had a gun, according to Browne.

As the detective turned to look behind him, White appeared in front of the detective and ordered him to empty his pocket, police said. As the detective was trying to comply, police said White struck the detective on the left side of his face with the wooden cane.

Police said the detective identified himself as a police officer, took out his police shield and gun, and ordered White to drop the cane. Police said White refused and continued walking toward the detective, who shot him.

White was taken to Woodhull Medical Center in Bushwick, where he was pronounced dead.