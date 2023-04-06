Statistics show declines in homicides, shootings, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell says

Homicides and shootings fell again last month compared to the same period last year, according to new statistics released by the New York City Police Department, which also showed that overall serious crime remained virtually unchanged during the first few months of the year compared to 2022.

At a news conference announcing the latest data, NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said Thursday the city was at a much different place than where it was in early 2022, when the NYPD was struggling with high numbers of shootings and homicides.

“We have significantly changed that dynamic,” Sewell said. “ We made a commitment to address gun violence and address illegal firearms possession and we did that … So while the numbers may be static, they are completely different in terms of the categories we are seeing."

Sewell noted the bright spot in the data continues to be the drops in shootings and homicides which declined more than 26% and 11.4% respectively in March compared to the same month last year.

Shootings are down 23.2% and 12.7% respectively for year-to-date, officials said.

Homicides fell by 11.4% for the month of March, extending the 12.7% decrease in homicides over the first three months of 2023, police officials said.

The static overall crime picture — serious felonies actually increased by a slight 0.1% in March compared to the same period last year — was similar to what has been happening so far in 2023. Year-to-date numbers indicate that major felonies are remaining at virtually the same level as last year, officials said.

With crime figures showing a stubborn persistence in total felonies like grand larceny, robbery, and burglary, experts think crime levels have reached a new, higher post-Pandemic baseline.

“This has become the new normal,” said former NYPD detective Joseph Giacalone, who is now an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Giacalone said that over the last few years, the city had seen a rise in serious crimes and now the statistical floor is stuck at a much higher level.

“Just to be flat isn’t good enough. We should be hoping for reductions of 20%,” explained Giacalone. Otherwise, Giacalone said, the city is at risk of being higher at the end of the year.

Some other serious crime like burglaries, robberies and rapes also declined in March compared to the month a year ago and have contributed to keeping overall yearly crime trends flat, police officials said.

Law enforcement officials also acknowledged that increases in felony assaults and auto thefts were keeping overall crime numbers high and continue to be a continuing challenge.

Assaults have largely been in domestic violence cases and against officers trying to enforce quality of life issues, like the police officer from Long Island who was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon while on patrol, officials said.

A big problem for auto theft has been the emergence of thefts of Kia and Hyundi vehicles due to certain on line challenges which exploited problems in those vehicles’ keyless ignition system. Those vehicle manufacturers have created fixes to alleviate the problems, officials noted.

“While we are encouraged that five of the seven index crime categories decreased in the first quarter, felony assaults and grand larceny autos remain persistent issues,” said Sewell in a statement accompanying the data. “The NYPD will continue to address these conditions while also remaining focused on further driving down violence.”