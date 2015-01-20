NYPD data shows amount of arrests and summonses on the rise after December slowdown

Arrests and summons activity by NYPD officers continued to increase last week, another sign that the effects of the slowdown among cops continued to lessen, according to the latest statistics.

But while arrests jumped for the week ending Jan. 18 by almost 50 percent over the prior week and total summonses surged by nearly 160 percent in the same period, the data showed that police activity was still well below what it was a year ago.

In recent weeks, NYPD Commissioner William Bratton acknowledged that his cops were on a slowdown following the Dec. 20 killings of Officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos. Bratton said the combined effects of the police funerals, demonstrations and a doubling up of some patrols for safety reasons contributed to the decline in some enforcement activity. Some police union officials believe anger and dissatisfaction with Mayor Bill de Blasio contributed to a sharp decline in quality-of-life summonses and arrests.

Earlier this month arrests and summonses started to rebound, and although Bratton expressed concern about the way enforcement had fallen off, he predicted things would improve each week. Ed Mullins, head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, said Monday the increased activity showed cops are working despite their low morale.

"We still have to do what we do," Mullins said. "There are good days and bad days."

For the week ending Jan. 18, officers made 6,910 arrests of all kinds, an increase of 47.3 percent over the prior week, the latest statistics showed. At the height of the slowdown in late December officers made only 1,820 arrests, officials said.

Still, the latest arrest numbers represented a drop of 19.4 percent compared with the same period in 2014. Total arrests were also down 33.7 percent for 2015 compared with the prior year, according to the latest data.

The drop in summonses led officials to predict that the city would be out millions of dollars in fines from the slowdown. For the week ending Jan. 18, cops wrote a total of 32,048 summonses of all kinds -- including parking, moving violations and criminal offenses -- which represented a jump of about 160 percent over the prior week. Total tickets are still off by 56 percent so far this year from where they were a year ago, NYPD data showed.