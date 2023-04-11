NYPD unveils Digidog, security robots and GPS speed-dart system to drive down crime

The NYPD is broadening its arsenal in its war against crime in the city with the arrival of Digidog, security robots and a GPS tracking system to cut down on police chases that is already in use in one Long Island community.

At a news conference Tuesday morning in Times Square, Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell unveiled three new futuristic policing technology systems — including two robotic devices and a special GPS tracking system — as the latest advances in efforts to drive down crime and protect lives.

“To safeguard our modern city in a forward-looking world it is essential that our officers are equipped with the tools, training and technology necessary to do that job both safely and effectively,” Sewell told reporters.

Sewell and Adams introduced two robots to be used in pilot programs: the Digidog, a four legged, 70-pound ambulatory device resembling a canine for use in high-risk, confined spaces such as hostage situations, and the K5 ASR, an egg-shaped, motorized device reminiscent of the droid R2D2 from the film "Star Wars" for use on subways.

Both robots will be controlled by specially trained officers, Sewell said.

A third technology being rolled out is the StarChase system, a GPS tagging device — handheld and fired like a dart — that can be mounted on a fleeing vehicle and already in use on Long Island.

Chief of Patrol John Chell said that StarChase can be effective against “ghost cars,” vehicles with fake paper license plates that are being used to commit crimes. On Saturday, cops tracked a stolen car from Queens to the Bronx where cops used the StarChase device to make arrests, said Chell.

“It allows our officers to stay safe, limit pursuits and let the GPS do its job,” explained Chell.

Adams, a self-professed computer geek, said technology had to be embraced for policing and that the public shouldn’t be afraid of it.

Adams said the DigiDog had been introduced in the DeBlasio administration but that a “few loud people” complained and the device was removed from police use.

“That is not how I operate. I operate on looking at what is best for the city,” said Adams.